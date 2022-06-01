Appeal after haul of jewellery worth £25,000 stolen in Lichfield burglary

The man police want to speak to in connection with the incident. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The burglary took place sometime between 12pm and 12.20pm on May 10 at an address near Rosemary Hill Road in Little Aston.

Items stolen from the property include a Cartier love bangle in yellow gold, an Omega watch and a gold pendant in shape of fish skeleton.

Others were a Tiffany 18k gold smile bangle and a Tiffany pearl bracelet with silver heart and a diamond half eternity ring in platinum with 1.7 carats.

A white and rose gold Guess watch was ceramic strap with oyster colour face, a five-diamond ingot pendant, and an oval shaped pendant in dark blue with two small diamonds at the top were taken.

On top of this, a Tanzanite and baguette diamond ring in large oval shape with two baguette diamonds each side, a Tourmaline (dark green) and diamond ring, a Tanzanite and diamond ring (including three diamonds and two Tanzanites) were stolen.

And an aquamarine and diamond ring in oval shape with diamonds, a small solitaire engagement ring, a gold heart locket pendant on a chain and two gold hoop earrings (one large and one small) in yellow gold were also taken.

Staffordshire Police has released an image of an individual they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have spotted any of the stolen jewellery for sale locally is asked to contact the force on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 497 of May 10.