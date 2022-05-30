Tributes to 'great family man' killed in crash involving two cars and a lorry

David May

David May, 76, died in the three-vehicle crash on the northbound slip road of the A5 and the A453 near Mile Oak last Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called at around 5.20pm where they found a black VW Up, a white ford Fiesta and a white Scania lorry.

Mr May, from Sutton Coldfield, was the driver of the VW and was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

In a tribute released through Staffordshire Police, his family said: "David was an amazing husband and father.

“He was a great family man who always made time for people and was liked by all.

“He will be missed.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said another man from the same car had to be cut free. He was treated for "potentially serious injuries and taken to Walsall Manor Hospital by land ambulance".

Two women who were in the Fiesta were assess at the scene before being taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time, should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter or call 101, quoting incident number 520 of 24 May.