Alexa Holgate (centre) and colleagues from Pickerings Solicitors prepare for the Enchanted Solstice Walk.

Alexa Holgate, together with a team of 20 colleagues from Pickerings Solicitors in Tamworth, will join the hospice’s Enchanted Solstice Walk, on Saturday, June 18.

Alexa, who lives in Lichfield, will be taking part alongside her niece Sophia Farmer, whose grandfather Brian was supported by St Giles in 2021. Brian, from Four Oaks, who had cancer, received end-of-life care at the hospice last October.

Alexa said: “I’ve never taken part in the Solstice Walk before so I’m really looking forward to it. Many friends and colleagues have taken part in previous years and they tell me that it’s a really fun event to be a part of and say that it has a really good atmosphere.

“As soon as I heard about the Pickerings team taking part I signed up right away as I wanted to thank St Giles for supporting my family by caring for Sophia’s grandad, Brian, last year. Brian’s family visited the hospice every day when he was receiving end-of-life care and they were all so well looked after.Brian received exceptional care from the staff at St Giles – you couldn’t fault anything about it. The hospice is such a good cause which supports people when they need help the most.”

This year’s Solstice Walk will be taking place with a new ‘Enchanted’ theme, a new location, a new 10k route and an earlier start time of 8pm.

The fun will begin with a Welcome Party from 6pm at Lichfield Rugby Club, Cooke Fields, on Tamworth Road. The party will include face painting, stilt walkers, along with live music, food and drinks. During the evening everyone will join together to remember lost loved ones in a Moment of Reflection, releasing bubbles into the sky.

The Enchanted Solstice Walk will start at 8pm, and walkers will be welcomed back across the finish line at the end with a special Solstice Walk medal. The brand new route will take around 90 minutes to complete.

Children are welcome to join the walk but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry is £16 for adults (16 years and over) and £12 for children (15 years and under). Your entry fee only covers the administration cost of the Solstice Walk, so by asking friends and family for sponsorship, you can help the hospice raise vital funds for local people, and their families, living with a terminal illness.