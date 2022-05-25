Appeal after man, 76, dies after vehicles collide in Lichfield

Emergency crews rushed to the route – the slip road of the A5 and the A453 near Mile Oak in Lichfield – at 5.20pm on Tuesday.

The collision involved a white Scania Arctic HGV, a black VW Up and a white Ford Fiesta. A number of other vehicles, in the queue for traffic, were also involved in the collision, police said.

The 76-year-old man, who is from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers are supporting the man’s family at this difficult time, Staffordshire Police said.

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics attended the scene alongside officers. Two air ambulances also attended.

A number of other occupants from the vehicles involved were assessed and treated at the scene. The occupants of the Fiesta were transported by land ambulance to hospital.

Now officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses. Any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the collision, or the vehicles in question, prior to the incident.