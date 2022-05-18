TV chef opens outdoor dining area

The new garden area at the Boat Inn at Lichfield

Liam, who has appeared on BBC series Great British menu, has created a new outdoor dining area at the Boat Inn near Lichfield.

He has also introduced a "summer alfresco" menu with dishes specifically created for outdoor dining, using ingredients from its on-site market garden.

The two-acre outdoor space at the pub in Walsall Road includes fields for families to enjoy, a greenhouse that produces vegetables and herbs, and chicken coop for eggs used by The Boat Inn’s chefs.

Liam said, “With the better weather and warmer evenings upon us, this space is perfect not just for casual dining but also drinks.