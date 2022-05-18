Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TV chef opens outdoor dining area

By Mark AndrewsLichfieldPublished: Comments

Television chef Liam Dillon has launched a new garden restaurant at his gastropub in Staffordshire.

The new garden area at the Boat Inn at Lichfield
The new garden area at the Boat Inn at Lichfield

Liam, who has appeared on BBC series Great British menu, has created a new outdoor dining area at the Boat Inn near Lichfield.

He has also introduced a "summer alfresco" menu with dishes specifically created for outdoor dining, using ingredients from its on-site market garden.

The two-acre outdoor space at the pub in Walsall Road includes fields for families to enjoy, a greenhouse that produces vegetables and herbs, and chicken coop for eggs used by The Boat Inn’s chefs.

Liam said, “With the better weather and warmer evenings upon us, this space is perfect not just for casual dining but also drinks.

“When the Covid lockdowns hit we came up with the idea of enhancing our offer by using our outdoor space. We have a huge garden behind the restaurant and so it was the obvious area to develop and to offer our customers a different experience."

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News