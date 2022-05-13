New Waterstones store to open in Lichfield

Waterstones will open its Lichfield branch on May 20

Waterstones will officially open its Lichfield branch at 35 Market Street, Lichfield on Friday, May 20.

Occupying the unit opposite the Samuel Johnson Birthplace on Market Place, the bookshop will be a great destination for local readers.

Kelly Bull, bookshop manager, said she can't wait to welcome customers to the store.

She said: "We are excited to be bringing a brand new bright bookshop to Lichfield and we already have exciting events lined up for our customers.

"On Tuesday, June 14, between 12:30pm and 2:30pm we will be hosting a book signing with Rev. Richard Coles for his new book 'Murder Before Evensong'.