Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Waterstones store to open in Lichfield

By Nathan RoweLichfieldPublished:

Book lovers in Lichfield will soon have a new place to find their latest read.

Waterstones will open its Lichfield branch on May 20
Waterstones will open its Lichfield branch on May 20

Waterstones will officially open its Lichfield branch at 35 Market Street, Lichfield on Friday, May 20.

Occupying the unit opposite the Samuel Johnson Birthplace on Market Place, the bookshop will be a great destination for local readers.

Kelly Bull, bookshop manager, said she can't wait to welcome customers to the store.

She said: "We are excited to be bringing a brand new bright bookshop to Lichfield and we already have exciting events lined up for our customers.

"On Tuesday, June 14, between 12:30pm and 2:30pm we will be hosting a book signing with Rev. Richard Coles for his new book 'Murder Before Evensong'.

"We can’t wait to share all the wonderful new publishing with our local community, there is nothing quite like visiting a bookshop and discovering your next favourite read."

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News