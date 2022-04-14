St Giles Hospice announces return of Lichfield Solstice Walk

The Solstice Walk is returning

With the event having been cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Enchanted Solstice Walk is back in the streets of Lichfield on Saturday, June 18, with a new 10k route and an earlier start time of 8pm.

The previously women-only event also now welcomes families, friends, men and children to celebrate together.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said: "From woodland fairies to wonderful wizards, our Solstice Walk has been given a brand new theme for 2022. The event is open to everyone and an unforgettable night of magic, mystery and memories is guaranteed!

"We're absolutely thrilled to be back with our Enchanted Solstice Walk so please join us for a magical fundraising stroll around Lichfield at sunset, starting and ending for the first time at Lichfield Rugby Club, where we’ll be offering a host of entertainment and refreshments."

Dental nurse Beverley England, aged 41, who lives with her partner and daughter in Chase Terrace, first encountered St Giles when staff cared for her mum, June England, who received end of life care at the hospice in Whittington for a week before she died of cancer in 2016.

Beverley has since taken part in three Solstice Walks and in 2021 took part in Solstice Walk Your Way, a virtual version of the event, in her local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "I think the Solstice Walk is brilliant and I can’t wait to see it back again – it’s so well organised and it has a lovely atmosphere. It’s an especially emotional time of year for us as my mum died on June 19th, which is always close to when the Solstice Walk takes place.

"My mum had absolutely fantastic care at St Giles and I would encourage everyone to support the hospice. We want to make sure that St Giles will still be there for other families, like ours, when they need it.”

The fun will begin with a Welcome Party from 6pm at Lichfield Rugby Club, Cooke Fields, on Tamworth Road. The party will include face painting, stilt walkers, along with live music, food and drinks. During the evening everyone will join together to remember lost loved ones in a Moment of Reflection, releasing bubbles into the sky.