Staffordshire baby photographer clears up at international awards

Sarah Baldock was awarded three merits and a finalist award in the Newborn Portraits category of the prestigious Master Photographer International Awards.

From over a thousand entries, only 263 merits were awarded and just 71 finalists.

Sarah said: "I couldn’t believe it when my name appeared as a Newborn Portrait Finalist, particularly as there were only two finalists in this category.

"The competition is so strong, with some of the top international names in photography competing. so I am absolutely delighted.

"My aim is to give every wonderful family that visits the studio an extra-special experience from the moment they book."

Her company Sarah Baldock Portraits also won three finalist awards in the Business Excellence category - for Best Communication, Best Customer Focus, and Best Sustainable Product or Service.

She added: "Winning these accolades for my customer communication and customer focus is just as important to me as the photography awards. It confirms that every family really does receive the best possible experience."

Sarah is also passionate about sustainability and works closely with Ecologi, a company that helps businesses to achieve a carbon neutral status.

The photographer plants at least 25 trees for every family who visits the studio, which was recognised with her award for sustainability.

"We all have to do our bit to help protect our planet for future generations," she said. "I am constantly striving to make the studio as sustainable as possible, and work a lot with other companies with the same ethos. This sustainability award confirms I am doing the right thing and will continue to work towards a carbon-neutral studio."

Award-winning photographer Sarah runs her portrait studio from Kings Bromley, near Lichfield, and has been capturing families’ most precious moments for the last 7 years.