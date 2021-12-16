Better Way Recovery held a successful launch event at its premises at the rear of 71a Upper St John Street.
Attendees included Lichfield Police, Bromford Housing, Support Staffordshire, Lichfield District Council, Burntwood Be a Friend, IOM, Grangemoor Housing, Councillor Richard Cox, SKYVS and Citizens Advice Bureau.
The charity's mission is to create a safe, respectful environment in the Lichfield District, for people with substance misuse problems.
It is run and supported by volunteers with many years experience in active addiction, who have all found a better way to live life in recovery.
Founder Peter Griffith announced the new building will be named Craig Watson House in honour of a friend who lost his life as a result of his battle with addiction.
The charity also unveiled their ‘We Believe in You Wall’ which honours supporters, donors, and volunteers that helped to bring Better Way Recovery from a vision to a reality.
The Better Way Recovery Centre is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-12pm.
It also provides phone support seven days a week 9am-6pm. For details, call 07897 280476.