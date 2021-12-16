Pictured are founder Peter Griffith and Chief Inspector Bev Rounds

Better Way Recovery held a successful launch event at its premises at the rear of 71a Upper St John Street.

Attendees included Lichfield Police, Bromford Housing, Support Staffordshire, Lichfield District Council, Burntwood Be a Friend, IOM, Grangemoor Housing, Councillor Richard Cox, SKYVS and Citizens Advice Bureau.

The charity's mission is to create a safe, respectful environment in the Lichfield District, for people with substance misuse problems.

It is run and supported by volunteers with many years experience in active addiction, who have all found a better way to live life in recovery.

Pictured are founder Peter Griffith and chief inspector Bev Rounds, with supporters and volunteers

Founder Peter Griffith announced the new building will be named Craig Watson House in honour of a friend who lost his life as a result of his battle with addiction.

The charity also unveiled their ‘We Believe in You Wall’ which honours supporters, donors, and volunteers that helped to bring Better Way Recovery from a vision to a reality.

The Better Way Recovery Centre is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-12pm.