Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Concerns raised as Lichfield waste collection calendars go digital

LichfieldPublished:

Concerns have been raised after Lichfield District Council has chosen not to distribute printed calendars detailing its bin collection dates for 2022.

Lichfield's black and blue bins - and Mia the cat
Lichfield's black and blue bins - and Mia the cat

There are fears this could make life difficult for residents without internet access and for those who are disabled.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for recycling, said: “It will be much simpler to keep the calendars up to date online, and there is substantial environmental benefit from not printing and distributing calendars to around 80,000 households.

However, some residents have raised concerns on behalf of those who do not have internet access.

The council has offered to provide help to those who are unable to reach its services online. It also suggested residents could use their local library to access its website.

Some, however, pointed to the irony that this information itself has only been provided digitally.

Others also raised concerns that there are some residents with learning difficulties and other needs, who may not be able to use the phone line to ask for help.

The phone line for those who require assistance is 0345 002 0022. Meanwhile, the council confirmed there will be no changes to bin collections over the festive period.

The service – which is run jointly with Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council – is currently preparing to introduce a new dual-stream recycling system in the spring.

This will mean a significant change to the way recycling is collected in the two council areas.

Councillor Yeates said: “We are working hard on our plans for how to introduce the blue reusable bags for paper and card recycling, which will include a multi-channel communications campaign to ensure households are fully informed about how the system will work and what it will mean to them.”

He said that as the scheme is put in place, there may be some tweaks to the bin collection schedule.

The new bin calendars are available online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bincalendar and www.tamworth.gov.uk/bincalendar.

Residents can also call the shared waste service on 0345 002 0022 if they need help.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News