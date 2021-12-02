Concerns raised as Lichfield waste collection calendars go digital

Lichfield's black and blue bins - and Mia the cat

There are fears this could make life difficult for residents without internet access and for those who are disabled.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for recycling, said: “It will be much simpler to keep the calendars up to date online, and there is substantial environmental benefit from not printing and distributing calendars to around 80,000 households.

However, some residents have raised concerns on behalf of those who do not have internet access.

The council has offered to provide help to those who are unable to reach its services online. It also suggested residents could use their local library to access its website.

Some, however, pointed to the irony that this information itself has only been provided digitally.

Others also raised concerns that there are some residents with learning difficulties and other needs, who may not be able to use the phone line to ask for help.

The phone line for those who require assistance is 0345 002 0022. Meanwhile, the council confirmed there will be no changes to bin collections over the festive period.

The service – which is run jointly with Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council – is currently preparing to introduce a new dual-stream recycling system in the spring.

This will mean a significant change to the way recycling is collected in the two council areas.

Councillor Yeates said: “We are working hard on our plans for how to introduce the blue reusable bags for paper and card recycling, which will include a multi-channel communications campaign to ensure households are fully informed about how the system will work and what it will mean to them.”

He said that as the scheme is put in place, there may be some tweaks to the bin collection schedule.

The new bin calendars are available online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bincalendar and www.tamworth.gov.uk/bincalendar.