Disabled RAF veteran following in Sir Tom's footsteps for charity

Nick Gillett, 54, has invited people to join him on his fundraising walk

Nick Gillett, from Lichfield, is fundraising for The Royal British Legion after being inspired by Captain Sir Thomas Moore.

The 54-year-old is walking 100 laps around the green near his home in Furnivall Crescent and has invited anyone to come down and walk some laps with him.

Nick said: "I started having mobility issues in the areas I suffered injuries, I have osteoarthritis in both ankles, lower spine, back and hands, it is extremely painful.

"I wanted to try and do something with 100 after Sir Tom did 100 laps."

Nick is a veteran of the RAF

The Royal British Legion provides practical help, advice and support to the Armed Forces community all year round and turned 100 years old this year.

Nick started the challenge on Remembrance Sunday after he was helping to sell poppies, something he has done for years.

He added: "I was in a dark place 16/17 but I had help from Combat Stress Charity, a veterans course at Lilleshall, they totally changed my mindset.

"The Battle Back Centre run by RBL is who I am raising for.

"The Legion do so much work people don’t know about, they change peoples lives and it all comes from people buying a poppy, it's incredible."

There were several incidents which led to Nick's injuries, but unless they were serious, he just had to carry on.

His right foot and ankle were crushed whilst on firefighting duties back in 1988.

Nick said: "I was medically discharged after nine-and-a-half years of service but I would join back tomorrow if I was able to.

"My lower spine locked while I was rolling up a hose, then a week or so after I hurt my neck and back when the vehicle I was in overturned.

"There were no seatbelts in the back of that type of vehicle, I thought the neck was just whiplash and thought it would be ok.