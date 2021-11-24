Christmas tree festival to return to cathedral

Tree Fesitval

Lichfield Cathedral's tree festival will run from November 27 to January 2 and will be decked out with 45 Christmas trees.

The trees will be decorated and sponsored by businesses charities, local organisations and schools, ranging from Lichfield Litter Legends to the National Memorial Arboretum, and from Pool House Vets to the Plant Pot Garden Centre.

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said, “The award-winning ‘The Cathedral Illuminated’ will see the magnificent centuries old building bathed in sound and light.

"It’s a not-to-be-missed, wonderfully family-friendly event, which brings to life the story which lies right at the very heart of Christmas.”

Visitors can vote for their favourite tree with all proceeds from the festival going to the 'Friends of Lichfield Cathedral' who raise money to support the 900 year old building and to preserve it for future generations.

This year the festival has the theme of ‘The Manger’ with the nativity story being told through projections onto the iconic west front of the Cathedral.