Urgent appeal as heavily pregnant woman goes missing in Staffordshire

Elizabeth Gilliver is heavily pregnant and has gone missing

Elizabeth Gilliver, aged 37, is from Fradley, a village near Lichfield.

She was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday.

She is described as a white female, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft ins tall, of medium build but heavily pregnant, with shoulder length brown hair.

According to Staffordshire Police she was last seen wearing a dark blue adidas zip-up jacket and light grey jogging bottoms, carrying a light-coloured handbag and possibly wearing an adidas baseball cap and glasses.