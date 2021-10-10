Urgent appeal as heavily pregnant woman goes missing in Staffordshire

Elizabeth Gilliver, aged 37, is from Fradley, a village near Lichfield.
She was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday.
She is described as a white female, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft ins tall, of medium build but heavily pregnant, with shoulder length brown hair.
According to Staffordshire Police she was last seen wearing a dark blue adidas zip-up jacket and light grey jogging bottoms, carrying a light-coloured handbag and possibly wearing an adidas baseball cap and glasses.
Anyone who has seen Elizabeth or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or social media quoting log number 664 of October 10.