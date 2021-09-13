Applause as Sheriff enjoys traditional ride around the city

The Sheriff of Lichfield Peter Hitchman and Sheriff's Lady Pat Peters prepare to embark on the Sheriff's Ride.

This year’s ride saw a much-reduced format with no other horses taking part.

The Sheriff, and Sheriff’s Lady, Mrs Pat Peters, were applauded as they left the Guildhall at 12noon with the Clerk of the Course, Nick Sedgwick, leading them out of the city in a vehicle ahead of the carriage.

After alighting from the carriage at the Pinfold on Stafford Road, the Sheriff and Sheriff’s Lady continued their journey with the Clerk of the Course visiting many landowners throughout the afternoon before returning to their carriage at Maple Hayes.

The Sheriff and Sheriff’s Lady were escorted back into the city at 6pm by the Sword and Mace Bearers, via the Cathedral Close, where they were welcomed by Canon Andrew Stead of the Chapter at Lichfield Cathedral.

The ride then continued via Dam Street and Market Street to the Guildhall, arriving on time to receive guests for the first ever Sheriff’s Banquet to be held at the Guildhall with over 80 guests attending.

The Sheriff’s Ride is a tradition which started in 1553 when Queen Mary’s Charter separated Lichfield from Staffordshire, making Lichfield "a City and a County" with the right to appoint its own Sheriff.

The Charter commanded the Sheriff to make a complete perambulation to inspect and enforce the city boundary each year. This year marks the 488th Sheriff’s Ride.

The Sheriff said: "I am honoured to take part in this historic tradition; it was a thoroughly enjoyable day that I will never forget.

"I would like to thank the Clerk of the Course, Nick Sedgwick, and all the landowners who made the day very special.

"The Sheriff’s Ride is one of the most traditional and historic events in Lichfield’s history and long may it continue!"