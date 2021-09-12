Carrott and Bevan will "stand up and rock" at city theatre

Bev Bevan and Jasper Carrott will be performing their show Stand Up and Rock at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre next year.

Stand Up & Rock is the result of a unique partnership between Carrott and his close friend and rock giant Bev Bevan (founding member of Electric Light Orchestra and The Move and former Black Sabbath drummer) and his band.

It promises the perfect tonic for audiences in need of a great night out of full-on laughter and rock and roll.

The last Stand Up & Rock show before lockdown was in November 2019.

“It’s exciting to be back out performing," said Jasper Carrott. "But there’s also the trepidation of not having worked for that long.”

"Whilst you know the routines, it’s about all the little bits that enhance it as you go along, the little remarks that pop into your head.

"But I do it purely for the enjoyment. Adrenalin is one hell of a drug and it’s very difficult to come off it.”

Bev Bevan added, “Once you get on stage and get that crowd reaction, it’s fantastic, there’s nothing to replace it.”

The new dates add to an already busy autumn and spring schedule, and many are in the smaller theatres Carrott particularly loves.

“One of the joys is getting back to the basic roots of stand-up comedy, eyeball to eyeball with the audience,” he said.

The godfather of British stand-up has been making the nation laugh since his comedy single Funky Moped stormed the pop charts in 1975 and through prime-time TV series such as Carrott’s Lib, Carrott’s Commercial Breakdown and The Detectives with Robert Powell.

Winner of the BBC TV Personality of the Year, BAFTA and British Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement, the proud Brummie has his own "Star" on Birmingham’s Walk of Stars.

His show 24 Carrott Gold, recorded live in 2004 at the Birmingham Arena, played to 72,000 people, breaking box office records.