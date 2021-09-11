Appeals launched to help with locating missing women

An appeal has been launched to help with locating two missing Staffordshire women.

Rushane Allsop has been missing since Saturday morning. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire Police have released images of Rushane Allsop from Lichfield and Desteny Sturgess-Green from Great Wyrley to ask for public help with locating them.

The 30-year-old Rushane was last seen around 9am on Saturday, September 11, while 14-year-old Desteny has not been seen since Friday, September 10.

Staffordshire Police are looking for help with finding Destiny Sturgess-Green. Photo: Staffordshire Police

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 30-year-old Rushane Allsop, from Lichfield.

"She was last seen at around 9AM, this morning (11th September).

"Please DM or call 101 quoting 375 11/09/2021 with any information.

"We need your help to find 14-year-old Desteny Sturgess-Green from Great Wyrley.

"Please contact us via 101 or Facebook/Twitter quoting incident 833 10/09/2021."

