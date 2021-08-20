Price is right for TV chef's restaurant

TV chef Liam Dillon with James Price and Arthur Price

Liam Dillon, who recently appeared on BBC series Great British Menu, will be offering the dishes he created during his time on the show as part of a three-course lunch menu at the Boat Inn at Lichfield.

The new menu will include in-season venison, plus the crab apple dish he created for the show. He has also invested in new cutlery made by Lichfield-based Arthur Price.

Liam said, “After everything that has happened over the last 18 months, I really wanted to invest in my new lunch menu. There has been investment in the menu but also in all its surroundings and the presentation.

“I really do believe that it’s the whole package that makes a good restaurant. Not just the food but the staff and the table with all the glassware and cutlery. And when I wanted new cutlery there was only one place to go.”

James Price of Arthur Price said: “It’s great to see many restaurants and pubs thrive again. As a business our hospitality order book has grown significantly across not just the UK, but the World with some substantial commissions. But there’s something special about seeing our cutlery in a local restaurant.”