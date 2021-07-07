Dog believed to have been snatched by thieves is reunited with family

Trouser, back with her family (from left) Matilda, Dan, Verity and Tabitha

Trouser, an 11 year-old miniature Schnauzer, disappeared on Wednesday, June 9, from the family’s business premises, Downes & Daughters estate agents in Main Street, sparking a massive hunt of the area by villagers.

When she wasn’t found Dan Downes, 49, sought CCTV footage of Main Street and Fisherwick Road and the appearance of Trouser and a suspicious white Ford Transit bearing false number plates led him to conclude she had been taken.

The family then took to social media to spread the word appealing for help in tracing Trouser, to in effect make the dog “too hot to handle”. They also continued their search.

Thanks to the support of Whittington residents and people in Lichfield and further afield, awareness was raised and on Tuesday, June 29, the family received the miracle they were hoping for, news that Trouser had been found.

Dan’s wife Verity, 44, received a call from Leicestershire Animal Services to say Trouser, identified by microchip, had wandered into a yard in Coalville.

The following day the family had an emotional reunion with their pet in Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

“We think whoever took Trouser drove out into the middle of nowhere and left her there,” said Dan.

“She was in a state - her hair was matted and she was poorly with an upset stomach.”

Trouser is now eating well and her condition continues to improve in care of Dan and Verity and their daughters Matilda, 17, and Tabitha, 15.

“We keep pinching ourselves that she is back,” said Dan.

“There are no words to describe how we feel - it is a miracle.”

Dan explained that Trouser is well-known in the village as she is a mascot for the family business and popular with schoolchildren who pass by the office, where she is a constant presence.

They drew posters featuring Trousers and following her return the family has been inundated with doggy treats and messages of joy from people delighted that she is back home.

On behalf of the family Dan wants to thank everyone who helped spread the word about Trouser’s disappearance.

“We didn’t give up hope but we did fear we would never see her again,” said Dan.