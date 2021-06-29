Rare military watch at Lichfield auction

As few as 5,000 of these wartime ‘Dirty Dozen’ watches are understood to have been produced by Eterna. A Royal Doulton Prestige limited edition figure ‘Jack Point’ HN3925, number 37 of 85. Part of a large single owner collection. The 1973 stainless steel Rolex Explorer II has a distinctive orange 24 hour hand, originally intend to help the intrepid wearer keep track of day and night in lieu of the sun This Record ‘Dirty Dozen’ military wristwatch is a good example of the strict specifications laid out by the British MoD in World War Two. This base of this impressive 43cm tall Royal Doulton Prestige figure ‘The Charge Of The Light Brigade’ is inscribed with Alfred Lord Tennyson's famous poem.

The rare Eterna timepiece goes under the hammer in day one of Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Two Day Antiques and Home Sale on Monday, July 5, starting at 9.30am.

As well as a famous war movie, the Dirty Dozen is the modern nickname of a group of 12 watches commissioned by the British MoD for World War Two soldiers in 1944 and 1945.

Civilian watches were deemed not accurate enough and strict specifications were requested; 12 companies delivered timepieces which went on to be issued to personnel.

Yet whereas Omega’s Dirty Dozen model is known to have been made 25,000 times, as few as 5,000 are understood to have been produced by watchmaker Eterna.

The example featuring as Lot 129 in the July 5 sale live from The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, is in very good condition, running and functioning well despite being close to 80 years old.

It is estimated to sell for £600 to £800.

A wartime Dirty Dozen model by Record, estimated at £400-£600, is Lot 130 in the same auction.

Part of a large single owner collection, both watches bear the British Military broad arrow and ‘W.W.W.’ markings on regulation black dials.

The sale also includes a number of sought-after vintage Omega and Rolex watches, including a 1973 stainless steel Rolex Explorer II reference 1655, calibre 1570 (Lot 139 est £10,000-£12,000) and a 1985 Rolex GMT-Master ref 1655 calibre 3075 (Lot 138 est £9,000-£12,000).

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: “Perhaps July is too soon to start taking about the ‘sale of the year’ but, whatever happens during the rest of 2021, this is definitely up there!

“The custom-built military Dirty Dozen wristwatches are incredibly popular in the world of collectable watches.

“They were built to the exacting chronometer standards and had to be accurate, waterproof and shockproof as well as having a black dial, luminous hands and markers, Arabic numerals, a ‘railroad’ minute track and a shatterproof crystal – all powered by a 15 jewel movement.

“The fact that these two are still ticking today is a testament to those high standards.”

He added: “Following some of the finest collectable watches there is an impressive collection of prestige Royal Doulton figures replete with rare colourways and limited editions.

“Also going under the hammer on the same day is a mysterious set of rare Manx 10p coins which may be the only mint examples left in existence.”

Consigned for the same auction is a large collection of silver and an array of gem set jewellery including diamond rings worth thousands of pounds.

Other ceramics include Lladró, Beswick, Border Fine Arts and Disney and there is also a fine selection of vintage Corgi toy vehicles.

Day Two of the sale features antique and modern design furniture.

View the digital catalogue at https://bid.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/7860/srric10257.