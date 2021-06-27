Thousands mark Armed Forces Day at events across region – in pictures

STAFFS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/06/2021..Pic at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Armed Forces Day Events..

The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire hosted a ticketed event for 4,000 people on both Saturday and Sunday and over in Wolverhampton a free family event was held in West Park on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day (AFD) is an annual opportunity for the UK public to learn more about and to celebrate the work of the Armed Forces. It is also a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

The National Memorial Arboretum event was the national focus for Armed Forces Day and featured a host of activities for all to enjoy, including climbing walls, a Red Arrows simulator, live music from military bands, a food and craft fair and more.

Princess Anne also attended the annual celebration, now in its 30th year. The princess was dressed in uniform and joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

And as a special thank you to Service personnel that have gone above and beyond over the last year, 100 personnel were invited to attend an exclusive VIP lunch reception at the NMA event on Saturday alongside their families.

A service was also held at the arboretum, with a welcome address by Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh Honorary Chaplain of the National Memorial Arboretum, a speech from Defence Minister Baroness Goldie, speeches from other invited dignitaries and a performance by the Never Such Innocence choir.

Rev Van Den Bergh said: "We pay our respects to all who have served and who are serving.

"We get to pay our respects for all that's been happening. Especially those who have put the Nightingale hospitals together and have been working in test centres, those who have marched away and are in foreign places at this time and those who have served home and abroad.

"We honour and pay our respects to all those and their families, the mums and dads and wives and children."

A spokesman for the arboretum added: "Armed Forces Day is a very special day in our calendar, it's where we celebrate the role of the Armed Forces especially in respect of the Covid response.

"We have had to limit numbers unfortunately as we're in the final stages of lockdown.

"We're allowed 4,000 on each day. We've pushed the activities all around the 150 acres so it'll never feel like it's too crowded.

"The children will have the chance to be barked at by an army major in the Second World War obstacle course and there's also a RAF flight simulator."

Over at West Park there was live music from Chris Westwood, The Bluebird Belles and Helix Acoustic and a military drill and inspection in the event arena.

This free family event, hosted by well-known local radio presenter Dicky Dodd, also featured a fun fair, street food traders, bars, face painting, an appearance from Wolves FC mascot Wolfie, climbing wall and escape room.