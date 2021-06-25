New swimming pool to be built at former retail unit in Lichfield

All Blacks rugby legend Zinzan Brooke and Team GB Olympics swimming hopeful Abbie Wood with Neil Morten at Swim House in Lichfield An artist's impression of Swim House, in Lichfield

All Blacks rugby legend Zinzan Brooke and Team GB Olympic swimmer Abbie Wood are backing the plans to turn the empty store at Lichfield Retail Park, off Eastern Avenue, into Swim House – the first in a series of openings planned to take place nationwide.

The plans, by community interest company Swim House Lichfield CIC, will see the former Carpetright premises become home to a three-lane pool for swimming lessons and leisure.

Up to 13 new jobs are expected to be created with the opening of the centre, which will be used for a mix of formal swimming lessons, leisure classes and community uses.

The Swim House will also boast a dry training facility, rehab pool, physio access and a cafe space. A baby pool, a viewing gallery and Covid-safe changing rooms are among the other features of the centre, which Swim House Leisure expect to be the first of dozens to be established across the UK.

Abbie said: “It is exciting to see the Swim House concept taking shape. It appeals to me as Swim House offers a positive environment where young swimmers can learn so I was pleased to visit to see the plans are heading in the right direction.

“A year of swimming has been disrupted due to Covid, with many young people missing the chance to learn. Hopefully, Swim House can get people back in the pool and enjoying swimming.”

Fellow Swim House ambassador Zinzan Brooke, who played for the All Blacks between 1987 and 1997, said the concept of Swim House fitted the need for increased levels of participation in swimming. He said: "The idea of Swim House changing the use of a building to get people swimming appeals to me as a former international rugby player as I want to see barriers to participation in sport removed to get people fitter and healthier.

“I’m aware of reports suggesting as many as 30 per cent of children in the UK do not know how to swim, which means lives are at risk. I wanted to give my time to help realise this project because our towns and cities are going to change due to Covid, so we need sporting uses to be at the forefront. Lichfield is going to be the first of what we hope will be a reinvention of spaces across the UK.”

Director Neil Morten, who lives in Lichfield, says the project has already generated interest from families ahead of its opening, planned for September, with more than 1,000 people registering expressions of interest in advance.

He added: “The opening of the Swim House is the first of its kind nationwide. We will be providing top-class coaching for all levels of ability, from helping with a baby’s first experience, to learning to swim and advancing elite athletes.

“We have been overwhelmed by the interest from the local community already, even though we are still waiting to open the doors to the public.

“The facility will provide primary school water time every week, benefiting residents and local schools. We are finding that local businesses and organisations see this project as an excellent addition to the city and are delighted to be involved.

“The proposal will deliver access to pool time for young people, while also helping, we hope, elite athletes on their journey to gold.”