Man seriously injured in Staffordshire hotel ladder fall

The incident happened at Swinfen Hall Hotel in Lichfield

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.15am to Swinfen Hall Hotel in Lichfield on Friday morning.

Paramedics, an ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill, with two critical care paramedics on board, attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find a man who had reportedly fallen from a ladder and had suffered serious injuries.