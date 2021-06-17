Man killed in Staffordshire motorbike crash

Stock photo

Members of the public performed CPR on the man after the crash happened in Lichfield on Wednesday evening but he could not be saved.

The collision involved a car and the motorbike and happened at the junction of the A5192 Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane just before 7.30pm.

Paramedics arrived to find bystanders already performing "excellent" life support and an air ambulance was also sent but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: “When ambulance staff arrived at the scene of the collision, they found bystanders performing excellent CPR on a man, the motorcyclist, who was in a critical condition.

“The team of ambulance staff quickly took over treatment and commenced advanced life support.