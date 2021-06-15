Adrian Evans, MD at Barratt Homes West Midlands

The funding for Fradley, near Lichfield, forms part of the planning agreement for the new development located on Hay End Lane and will be used to support services and improve facilities for both new and existing residents in and around the village.

Part of the investment by Barratt and David Wilson Homes. is £2,289,891 for schools and early years education (secondary will get £860,367 and primary £1,429,524, indoor sports contribution is £178,784 and £122,000 will go towards providing sustainable transport.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands said: “Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development."

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can. As our development progresses, we will not only be contributing to the area financially, but the construction process will underpin 500 jobs for the local area.”

The new developments by Barratt and David Wilson Homes will provide a collection of 250 two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes.

The contribution will level up the commuter links between Fradley and Lichfield, with an improved bus service.

Barratt Homes has also committed to providing 6.7 hectares as green open space. .