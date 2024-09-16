Danny Dyer, Stephen Graham, and Dan Osbourne among celebs at charity football match in Hednesford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Danny Dyer, Stephen Graham, and Dan Osbourne were among the celebrity stars who took part in a charity football match at Hednesford Town Football Club to raise money for the ManUp men's mental health charity.

The event was organised to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week, with players also playing in memory of Michael Steede and Kieran Lavin, who sadly lost their lives to suicide.

The football match saw hundreds turn out to watch a host of stars play against each other, including TV hard-men like Stephen Graham and Danny Dyer, as well as Jake Wood, reality TV star Callum Best and ex-professional football player Deon Burton.

The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne in action with actor Leon Layton

Talking about the event, operation manager Jack Bevan said: " It was an incredible event and one we were thrilled to host here at Hednesford Town.