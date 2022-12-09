School closes for deep-clean after students show signs of scarlet fever

Kingsmead School. Photo: Google

Kingsmead School, in Kings Avenue in Hednesford, shifted lessons online on Friday as they carried out a deep-clean to keep students safe.

It is not known how many students were showing symptoms of scarlet fever, which is caused by Strep A which parents have been warned about.

A statement on the school's Facebook page said: "We have a great deal planned for the final week of school before Christmas and we don't want anyone to miss out.

"With a notable number of students absent (on Friday) with symptoms matching those of Scarlet Fever, we have taken the decision to close as a precautionary measure. This will allow us to deep-clean the school and reduce the opportunity for infections to spread, so that we can have an uninterrupted Christmas week.