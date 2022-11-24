Grand opening of Hednesford's new Poundstretcher next week

The grand opening will include an old fashioned trolley dash, voucher giveaways and the Mayor of Hednesford, Councillor Darrell Mawle, officially cutting a ribbon.
Poundstretcher CEO Derek Lawlor said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Hednesford with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening more stores over the coming months, creating many jobs.
"The team is working very hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to not miss any of our great deals!”