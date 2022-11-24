Grand opening of Hednesford's new Poundstretcher next week

Poundstretcher is opening in Hednesford

The grand opening will include an old fashioned trolley dash, voucher giveaways and the Mayor of Hednesford, Councillor Darrell Mawle, officially cutting a ribbon.

Poundstretcher CEO Derek Lawlor said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Hednesford with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening more stores over the coming months, creating many jobs.