'Redundant' church dating back to 1888 set to be knocked down for bungalows

St Saviours Church in Hednesford. Photo: Google

St Saviour's Church in High Mount Street served the community for almost 130 years. But the building, which dates back to 1888, closed in 2017 and was sold off by the Church of England.

On Wednesday, Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee gave the green light for it to be demolished. Six bungalows are proposed for the site.

John Heminsley, who spoke in support of the plans at Wednesday’s meeting, said: “The building became redundant as a church in 2017 and it is in poor structural condition. The original built form is marred by unattractive side and rear extensions.

“I understand a councillor has proposed the cul-de-sac is named St Saviours Court and the developer is willing to donate the bell to whoever wishes to keep it. We consider there is no alternative viable use for the church which would be deliverable.”

The church building is classed as a “non-designated heritage asset” and listed within the Hednesford Neighbourhood Plan, a report to Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee said. Hednesford Town Council has raised no objections to the application, which proposes one three-bedroom and five two-bedroom bungalows.

Councillor John Kraujalis said: “Where possible we should make the area sympathetic to the church that stood there when it is knocked down. I would like to see the windows given to some appropriate use and the bell incorporated into the development if that’s possible.”

Councillor Sheila Cartwright said: “I don’t like to see churches knocked down - but we do need more bungalows in the area.”