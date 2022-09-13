Cyclist arrested following discovery of drugs

The biker was arrested on Pendle Hill after being found with Class B drugs on his person

Officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a man on an electric bike on Monday afternoon on Pendle Hill in Hednesford and discovered class B drugs on his person.

The 26-year-old rider was also found to be disqualified from driving, as well as refusing to provide a sample for analysis and was riding a bike found to be uninsured.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis as vehicle driver, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and seized the drugs and bike.

He was later released under investigation, while inquiries continue.

"Police also searched a property in Hednesford and seized a small quantity of class B drugs.

