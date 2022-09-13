Notification Settings

Cyclist arrested following discovery of drugs

By James VukmirovicHednesfordPublished:

A man has been arrested after drugs were found on him during a stop-and-search.

The biker was arrested on Pendle Hill after being found with Class B drugs on his person
Officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a man on an electric bike on Monday afternoon on Pendle Hill in Hednesford and discovered class B drugs on his person.

The 26-year-old rider was also found to be disqualified from driving, as well as refusing to provide a sample for analysis and was riding a bike found to be uninsured.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis as vehicle driver, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and seized the drugs and bike.

He was later released under investigation, while inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been arrested for driving and drugs offences following a stop-and-search in Hednesford.

"Officers stopped a man on an electric bike at 3.05pm on Monday (12 September) on Pendle Hill.

"Officers seized class B drugs and the bike, which was found to be uninsured.

"Police also searched a property in Hednesford and seized a small quantity of class B drugs.

"The man was also found to be disqualified from driving and refused to provide a sample for analysis.

"A 26-year-old man, from Hednesford, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis - vehicle driver, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

"He has been released under investigation.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

