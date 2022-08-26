Renowned stamp artist holding fundraising exhibition in Hednesford

Peter Mason at the Museum of Cannock Chase

Peter Mason, known as the Post Pop Art Man, has chosen 28 examples of his work to be displayed at Cannock Chase Museum.

Every piece is for sale at half price with all the money raised being donated to the Hednesford museum.

The Mayor of Hednesford will officially open the exhibition on Saturday and it will remain open to the public until October 15. The art will be on sale until October 31.

Mr Mason, aged 79, told the Express and Star: "This is the biggest exhibition I've ever held in terms of numbers of exhibits on show.

"I have picked 28 pieces of art which can all fit inside people's homes, I've done really big pieces of art in the past but I wanted everything in this exhibition to be the right size for potential buyers.

"Everything is half price so there are some great deals. I want to raise as much money as possible for the Museum of Cannock Chase, it is a fantastic facility and I want to do my bit to help."

He added: "Some of my favourite ever pieces are included in the exhibition including The Doom Window, which has an image of Birmingham Cathedral with an angel playing a giant trumpet, it took 6,000 stamps to complete.

"There are also pieces of David Bowie and Frank Sinatra, who I had to do realistic because he always did it his way."

The Museum of Cannock Chase, Valley Road, is on the site of the old Valley Colliery, the training pit for thousands of young men beginning their working lives in the coal industry.

The museum has free entry and visitors can learn about Cannock Chase's industrial beginnings, the military's role in the area, famous local citizens and the natural history of the habitat.

There is also an Interactive Toys and Games Gallery, a 1940s Room, a Miners Cottage Gallery and the museum is also home to Cannock Chase Gallery, which includes work from Peter Mason.