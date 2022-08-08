Hednesford Summer Festival set to shine on Saturday

Harriet and Milo

The free family event, organised by Hednesford in Partnership, is at Hednesford Park with Magical Mayhem providing the entertainment in the Kids Zone and Scrufts Dog show in the arena.

The market will be full of community, charity and bargain stalls and there will be a vast array of cars in the Transport Zone.

Chair of Hednesford in Partnership Shaun Middleton said: "We have live entertainment from local musicians and the fabulous band Gineva will get the party off to a fantastic start.

"The Ellise Locke Dance Company will also be with us throughout the day. We are really pleased to announce the addition this year of the Feel-Good Zone, brought to you by Everyone Health, this zone will include lots of fun activities for all the family and health awareness information and health check advice.

"We must not forget our special guests, the Star Wars characters from North Staffs Stormtrooper Garrison will be there on the day to say hello and grab some great photo opportunities.

"NSSG will be helping Hednesford Centennial Lions Club raise funds for projects, events and activities that will all be based in the Hednesford community. Let the force be with them."

"Saturday is going to be a special day, it’s such a fantastic free event for all the family and the highlight of the towns calendar. Our event attracts visitors from all over the district and further afield so it great for the town.