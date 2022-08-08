Cannock Chase Council allows 74 more houses on Hednesford's Pye Green development

All yours for £239,000

The new Hednesford estate will be called Green Oaks and is being built by Bellway and is part of the sprawling 900 home Pye Green Estate with a new primary school, care home and local centre.

Green Oaks will provide a mix of two to four-bedroom properties, including 59 houses which will be sold privately, and 15 homes provided as affordable housing and made available for local people through shared ownership or rent.

The development will be built in four clusters, with 13 of the homes situated to the north of Littleton Lodge care home, which opened in May 2021.

Ben Wright, Managing Director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “We are pleased that the local authority has approved our plans to build 74 homes here at Green Oaks, in an area where demand for both private and affordable housing is high.

“We are delivering a mix of one to four-bedroom homes here which, once completed, will provide prospective housebuyers in this area with a selection of properties to choose from, to suit a range of different needs and budgets.

“Bellway West Midlands is delivering these properties as part of what is a significant scheme in Hednesford to deliver hundreds of new homes, helping to contribute towards the local authority’s overall vision for the future of housing in this area.

“This development, as part of the wider scheme, will be extremely well served by local facilities including Poppyfield Primary Academy, which opened in September 2019, which means this is likely to be a popular place to live for families with young children.

“We look forward to welcoming the first customers on site to what will be a valuable and seamless addition to this part of Hednesford.”