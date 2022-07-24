Baton-bearers young and old fly the flag as Queen's Relay hits the Black Country

Chairman of Cannock Chase District Council councillor Martyn Buttery, and, left, councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, with baton bearers in Hednesford

The baton containing a message from the monarch has been on a journey across the country ahead of the start of the Birmingham games on Thursday.

Beccy Jones, of Brewood

On Saturday dozens of delighted baton-bearers took turns to pass on it on as it wove its way from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth in Shropshire via the Severn Valley Railway before hitting Staffordshire, touring celebrations in Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford, Cannock followed by a community festival in Walsall Arboretum.

Baton-bearers were Michael Elwell, Idowu Ajala, Thomas Hynes-Oughton, Dominic Smith, Lewis Slater, Simone Carter, Faye Blount, Briar Hickenbottom-Marriott, Aeryn Hill, Lisa Mutizwa and paralymic swimmer Tully Kearney.

Lisa Wilson, of Heath Hayes

It was an emotional moment for Walsall parkrun volunteer Michael Elwell, 71, as he led the relay through the park to loud cheers from running enthusiasts, family and friends who turned up to witness the historic moment.

Mr Elwell, of Partridge Avenue, Darlaston, said: "It was absolutely lovely and a great honour. I can't believe the amount of people from the Saturday morning park run who turned out. It was a nice surprise to see so many of them.

"I've been volunteering for things since the early 80s, but in the last 12 years I've really got involved in the parkrun. Myself and my wife are the first to arrive to set up and the last to leave. Carrying the baton today is not just for me, but for all those who help to set up on Saturdays.

"As the Commonwealth Games is in our area it makes the whole experience so much more worthwhile. It makes me feel as if I'm a part of it."

He handed the baton to 13-year-old basketball player Idowu Ajala, of Brewer Street, Ryecroft, who said: "It was a really good experience. It was a bit frightening because of all the people watching, but I was okay."

Shantanu Kundu, of Walsall

The last baton-bearer for the day was Team GB Paralympic swimmer, Tully Kearney, 25, from Aldridge, who will be volunteering at Sandwell Aquatic Centre instead of competing due to her low racing classification, despite winning gold and silver medals at the Tokyo Games setting world records in both the 50m and 100m freestyle.

Miss Kearney explained: "I grew up swimming in Walsall and the Birmingham areas so it means a lot to me and it's an honour to be chosen to be a baton-bearer.

Chairman of Cannock Chase District Council councillor Martyn Buttery, and councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, with 'Perry' the Games mascot

"As an athlete the Commonwealth Games are something everyone hopes they will be a part of, but the low classification swimmers like myself have been given other roles. The lowest classification is S6 and I'm S5. The games will allow people with visual impairment for the the first time which is an improvement I guess.