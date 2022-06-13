Witness appeal after woman assaulted by youths on Staffordshire street

The woman is alledged to have been assaulted on Railway Drive in Hednesford. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire Police is looking for any information from people who may have seen the incident on May 18 on Railway View in Hednesford.

Police said the alleged incident saw the woman, believed to be in her 40s, get into a verbal altercation with three youths, then be punched in the face and stomach by one of the group.

The woman was said to not require hospital treatment and left the area on foot.

The force has put out the appeal for anyone who witnessed the alleged incident to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of three youths in Cannock.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those who may have any information which can assist officers with the investigation.