Train disruption between Rugeley Trent Valley and Walsall due to trespass on line

The disruption is currently expected to last until 4pm, however this has already been pushed back two hours.

It is currently unclear how many people are involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "A trespass incident at Hednesford is resulting in all lines running through this station being blocked.

"Trains between Rugeley Trent Valley and Walsall may be cancelled or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 3pm."

National Express West Midlands are currently accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Abellio Rail Replacement are also accepting passengers between Rugeley Trent Valley and Walsall while the incident is ongoing.