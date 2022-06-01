Caring teenager wins council award

Youth Endeavour award winner Bethany Butler with mum Paula Butler and outgoing Cannock Chase Council Chairman Doug Smith

Bethany Butler, 16, was nominated for the council’s annual Youth Endeavour Award by a teacher at Hednesford Valley High School.

She was presented with the accolade by outgoing council chairman Doug Smith at Wednesday’s annual council meeting.

Councillors were told: “Bethany will always go above and beyond to work with students less able than herself. She does this without hesitation to ensure they’re meeting their full potential, working with those who can demonstrate more challenging behaviours, during her lunch and breaks, to support more vulnerable students.

“She does this with compassion, thoughtfulness and kindness. She understands how difficult life can be for those considered vulnerable or forgotten.

“She has experience at first hand to show she can overcome any hurdle. She has overcome hurdles to become the determined young lady she is, while remaining kind, caring, thoughtful and respectful of others.

“She is more than deserving of the award. She is a real credit not only to the school but herself and her community and she is a superb role model to her peers.”