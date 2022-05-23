Home wanted for pop art take on Queen's Jubilee

Peter Mason is looking for a home for his pop art tribute to the Queen

Peter Mason, who is known as the Post Pop Art Man, has made a name for himself creating dynamic pieces of art in the pop art-style using stamps, with works including portraits of former US president Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana.

The 79-year-old from Hednesford has created a special portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate the jubilee, which comprises of more than 30,000 used postage stamps on nine individual 3ft square canvases and bolted together.

Mr Mason, who has been creating pop art works for more than 50 years, said he had contacted several galleries, TV stations, libraries, town halls and churches and cathedrals, but had had no takers so far for his piece.

He said: "I've contacted all sorts of places and people who I know have got large spaces, but I'm at a loss at how to proceed as no one has enough space to put this up, or are not responding to me.

"It seems a pity to have it just hanging on the wall of my studio and having to cover it up as stamps are affected by sunlight when it could be hanging somewhere for the Jubilee, even as a backdrop as it's something that people will remember when they think of the Jubilee."

The work has more than 30,000 stamps across the entire piece

Mr Mason said the piece required a space measuring 15ft high by 10ft wide, but he could take it apart as it was bolted together and transport it to wherever it was required.

He said the work was one which celebrated the nine decades of the Queen's life, with each square differently coloured to represent one of the decades, and said it was a valuable piece due to the age of the Queen.

He said: "I hate to put it this way, but she may not be with us that much longer as her mother made it to three figures and I think she'd like to make it there as well, but I feel there aren't going to be many more years with her face on stamps.

"The work is going to be around longer than she will be here or I will be here and may even outlast stamps as I'm not sure how much longer they will go on for due to emails and franking.

"It would be a great piece to hang up for a Jubilee celebration as it could be utilized as an attractive focal point or backdrop."