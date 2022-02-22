Hundreds of residents oppose community centre transfer in Hednesford

Pye Green Community Centre in Hednesford. Photo: Google

Hednesford Town Council currently leases Pye Green Community Centre from Cannock Chase Council. But town councillors intend to transfer the lease to 1st Hednesford Scouts from April.

Several residents have spoken out against the proposed transfer, which is set to be considered by Cannock Chase Council next month. Objectors fear the change in management will affect other community groups currently using the centre for activities such as bereavement support, social events for elderly residents and martial arts classes.

On Wednesday Cannock East ward member Johnny McMahon presented a petition to Cannock Chase Council at Wednesday’s full meeting.

He said: “I have been asked by residents to present 1,453 signatures opposing the decision by Hednesford Town Council to transfer the lease of Pye Green Community Centre. I request this petition be noted.”

Council chairman Doug Smith said: “This petition will be referred to the Innovation and High Streets portfolio led by Councillor Phil Hewitt.”

More than 700 people have also signed an online petition against the community centre transfer.

It stated: “Hednesford Town Council have given custody of the community centre to a 3rd party, causing displacement and loss of business to other users. It’s been done in secrecy behind closed doors and residents have been totally ignored in favour of one group getting priority over everybody else.

“The Pye Green Community Centre belongs to the whole community in equal measure amongst its entire population of 17,000 people. Now more than ever we need this community centre, as a nine month study has revealed the pandemic has had a worsening mental health impact on UK adults.

“Pye Green Community Centre’s huge value for all the residents who rely on it as a focal point is immeasurable, and the fact it has been taken from us with no publicity or consultation is damming on the councillors who enabled this to happen.”

The town council has stressed that Pye Green Community Centre will not be closing.

In a document posted on its website the town council stated: “If the assignment of the lease is approved by Cannock Chase Council, 1st Hednesford Scouts would not have sole use of the building and it would continue to operate as a community centre available for public hire

“The community centre is not being gifted to the Scouts and, if the assignment of the lease is approved, the current lease and financial responsibilities associated with managing and operating the building would be legally transferred to that organisation.

“The Scouts will not be taking over. The preferred route is that the current lease for Pye Green Community Centre will be assigned to the Scouts and that they will manage the community centre.

“Pye Green Community Centre operates with a financial burden on the tax payers of Hednesford which currently amounts to subsidising a number of local businesses (hirers) with public money. Assigning the lease to the Scouts will significantly reduce the operating costs and address the ongoing financial burden of Pye Green Community (Centre) on the tax payers of Hednesford.

“In an exploration of the potential options, the Scouts are a not-for-profit charitable organisation which has existed in our community for over 100 years serving the youth and families of Hednesford. With the council’s preferred route, this will secure a base for Scouting in Hednesford as well as a community centre for wider use to support clubs, activities, organisations and businesses into the future.”

In October 2021 1st Hednesford Scout Group’s bid to build a new meeting place on land at the end of Tower Road and Plantation Road was rejected by Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee because of concerns about loss of green space.

More than 65 people submitted objections in response to the plans, saying there were more suitable sites elsewhere that could be considered and that the open space was needed for air ambulance landings during emergencies