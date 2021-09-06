Boy taken to hospital after Tesco escalator fall

Tesco in Hednesford, where a teenager fell from an escalator

Paramedics were sent to the supermarket's branch on Victoria Street, Hednesford, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The teenager was assessed at the scene and had suffered minor injuries. He was taken to New Cross Hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.33pm to Victoria Street, Hednesford on Saturday to reports that a person had fallen from an escalator.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, we found one patient, a teenage boy.