Boy taken to hospital after Tesco escalator fall

By Thomas Parkes

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after falling from an escalator in a Tesco store in Staffordshire.

Tesco in Hednesford, where a teenager fell from an escalator
Paramedics were sent to the supermarket's branch on Victoria Street, Hednesford, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The teenager was assessed at the scene and had suffered minor injuries. He was taken to New Cross Hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.33pm to Victoria Street, Hednesford on Saturday to reports that a person had fallen from an escalator.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, we found one patient, a teenage boy.

"He was assessed at the scene and had sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further assessment."

Hednesford
Staffordshire
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

