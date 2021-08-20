Recruitment drive by Probus club ahead of face-to-face meeting

Club chairman Colin Westnidge (right) and social secretary Roger Haycock

It will be the first time that members have met since the lockdowns began due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colin Westnidge, the club's chairman, said: "Members will be meeting on September 9 to discuss membership fees for the coming year and the agenda for meetings.

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic we had 30 members, consisting of retired and semi-retired professional and businessmen.

"The club meets on Thursday every fortnight, from 10am to 12pm at The Soldier's Club in Anglesey Street, Hednesford.

"We do not yet know how many members we will have lost during the time we have not been meeting.

"The club has interesting speakers at meetings and our social secretary Roger Haycock is hoping to arrange some trips.

"Our first main meeting when we hope people will come along will be on September 23 when Black Country comedian David Bartley will be the speaker.

"The club started in 1989 so it has been going for some time.

"We really would like more people to come forward to join the club as members.