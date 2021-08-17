‘Rainbow baby’ Elsie brings joy to family

Great-great-grandmother Doreen Holt holds Elsie-Mai, with Jill Borton, Nicola Smith and Elsie-Mai’s mother Jodie CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/08/21 .Five generations of a family after Elsie-Mai Gwilt was born on August 3. Great-great-grandmother Doreen Holt, aged 89, holds Elsie-Mai, with Great-grandmother Jill Borton, aged 62(right)grandmother Nicola Smith, aged 40, and Elsie-Mai's mother Jodie Smith, aged 24. The same thing happened to the same family forty years ago!

Prison officer Jodie Smith, aged 24, of Cannock, gave birth to her “rainbow baby” Elsie-Mai Gwilt on August 3.

Her arrival brought particular joy back into the lives of Jodie and her partner, Zachary Gwilt, a 26-year-old lorry driver, after the couple last year lost a child who was stillborn.

Amazingly Jodie’s mother Nicola Smith, aged 40, also from Cannock was also a fifth generation baby when she was born in 1981.

Elsie-Mai is now getting lots of cuddles from her grandmother, Nicola, great grandmother Jill Borton, aged 62, also from Cannock, and has finally met her 89-year-old great great-grandmother Doreen Holt.

Jodie said: “It is amazing that history is repeating itself.

“Elsie-Mai is our rainbow baby after we unfortunately lost a child at 20 weeks last year.

“She is a very quiet and contented baby and loves to pull faces at people and is very cheeky. Elsie-Mai has certainly filled a lot of hearts with joy.

“Doreen is really pleased with her name, as Elsie was the name of her own mother.

“When we met at Hednesford it was the first time that we had been able to get together because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For my mother, Nicola, Elsie-May is her first grandchild and she is often coming in for cuddles and kisses.

“My grandmother, Jill, cries every time she sees her and has said that her arrival has made her very happy.”