Cafe in Hednesford park reopens

Chris Christoforou has reopened the Pavillion Cafe in Hednesford Town Park. Pictured with Hanna Holmes

Father-of-two Christopher Christosorou previously ran the successful Gala Cafe in Halesowen.

He also has an extensive background in catering gained while working in the family business at the White House Fish Bar in Aldridge.

Christopher, aged 48, has now taken on the tenancy of The Pavilion Cafe in Hednesford Park after spotting that the building was vacant while he was taking his son to football.

By chance he realised the tenancy was up for tender and successfully applied.

Since then he has carried out a complete refit of the building and after opening the doors to customers has been delighted to find customers flooding in to sample the food.

Christopher is also delighted to display a certificate he has gained showing that he has a 5-Star rating for hygiene from the Food Services Authority.

He said: "Everyone is delighted to have the cafe back up-and-running and many people visiting the park are coming through the doors.

"I have five part-time staff and we serve traditional English breakfasts, fresh baguettes, paninis, jacket potatoes and salads.

"I have also introduced Devonshire ice-cream with 14 different flavours, ranging from salted caramel to bubble-gum.

"The children particularly enjoy the bubble-gum flavour.

"We can cater for 18 people seated inside taking into account Covid regulations and 20 outside and hope that many people will pop along and see what we have to offer."