Man, 71, dies after road collision in Hednesford

The victim has been named as Maurice Murcott from Cannock.

The incident took place around 5.15pm on Hill Street when a black Volkswagen Golf crashed. It was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Mr Murcott was found in cardiac arrest when ambulance crews arrived but paramedics managed to restore a heartbeat after commencing CPR.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham under blue lights in a critical condition.

But police have now stated he passed away around 11pm that evening from his injuries.

A force spokesman added: "His family is being supported by specially trained officers and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this very tragic and difficult time."

West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, a paramedics officer, two community first responders and an air crew from Cosford who arrived in a car.

A spokeswoman added: "The man was in cardiac arrest so paramedics commenced CPR.

"He was given advanced trauma care on scene before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth in Birmingham on blue lights.

"They had managed to restore the gentleman's heart at the scene but he was taken to hospital in a critical condition."