Customers in shock and left out of pocket after Hednesford car dealership shuts down

Mystery surrounds Chase Car Sales in Hednesford after it shut down last week unannounced with all of the cars removed from the lot and the windows boarded up.

The website for the business is also offline while the company is already listed as ‘permanently closed’ on the internet.

But now customers who have recently purchased vehicles from the dealership have been left wondering what they can do if it needs a repair during the warranty period.

Diane Northall, aged 57, from Tamworth, told the Express & Star her daughter Frankie Nevitt, 20, has been left devastated after buying her first ever car, a Vauxhall Antara for £7,000, from the business only for the starter motor to fail two days later.

She said: "We went back and it was all boarded up, we couldn't believe it.

"My daughter is really, really upset, she was looking forward to buying her first car, she fell in love with it. It was a lot of money.

"She looks after horses for a living and she needs a car for work. The repair has been priced just under £700. We had a three-month warranty and it definitely would have been covered but the warranty doesn't exist now. It is really quite heartbreaking."

Ms Northall said the company they took out finance with has offered to cover the repair but she feared for others who may not be so lucky and left out of pocket.

Advertising

She added: "When we were there there were lots of cars, there was even a Christmas tree up in the office, it did not seem as if it was about to close.

"I'm just really disappointed for my daughter. I hope our matter has been resolved but I know there has been a lot of upset about his and I just hope other people are able to get it sorted as well."

The Express & Star has tried to contact the owner of Chase Car Sales but no-one has been available.