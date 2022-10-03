Meet the woman set to become an elf 24 hours a day for charity

Sylvia dressed up as an elf

Eccleshall's Sylvia Keris is busy completing all her elf checks ahead of dressing up as Buddy for 24 hours a day in December.

It means, as she goes about her everyday life – food shopping, going to GP appointments, walking in the countryside, attending Rotary meetings and yoga classes – Sylvia will be donning her elf costume.

It is to support the work of the Buddy Bag Foundation, which provides a bag of clothing, toiletries and comfort items, including a knitted teddy, to children in refuges around the UK, who have escaped from domestic violence.

"I will be aiming to bring a smile to people's faces," Sylvia said. "And pictures will be posted everyday on local Facebook pages to see where I appear next!

"I am also happy to visit charity venues to promote any cause and can make appearances at commercial work places to promote business in return for a donation to the Buddy Bag Foundation."

Anyone who would like to book Buddy the Elf in December can do so by emailing john@buddybagfoundation.co.uk