Town flood group calls for county council action

Stone Road Flooding Near Rc Church January 2021. Photo courtesy of Councillor Peter Jones.

Eccleshall has faced several floods in recent years – and community leaders have said incidents are becoming more frequent.

Earlier this year Staffordshire Staffordshire County Council gave the go-ahead for a £250,000 flood prevention scheme to tackle issues in the Stone Road area.

But Eccleshall Flood Action Group has raised concerns about the level of scrutiny of the local flood risk management strategy in recent years. The group has now called for a series of actions from the authority’s Prosperous Staffordshire Select Committee – recently renamed the Prosperous Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

In a letter to the previous committee chairman, Councillor Ian Parry, Eccleshall Flood Action Group chairman Stuart Perren said: “We understand that your committee is responsible for the scrutiny of highways infrastructure and connectivity and flood and water management.

“This was brought to the attention of the Eccleshall Flood Action Group by one of our members who has taken the trouble to review all the minutes of your committee since October 2015, when the Local Flood Risk Management Strategy was signed off by cabinet. The objective of the investigation was to try to discover why flood problems in Eccleshall and Slindon were not being acted upon.

“There appears to have been very little scrutiny of the flood management team employed by the council; progress in regard to the strategy and its scheduled update; remedial activities during or after the recent floods of 2019, 2020 or 2021; the effect of the change to the highways approach to drain cleaning – moving from the proven system of routine maintenance to one of ‘risk-based’ actions.

“We would urge the committee to consider the following actions: ensure that flood prevention strategy and flood mediation work is returned to the work programme for 2021/22; publish key information about the impact of the four recent flood events in October 2019, February 2020, August 2020 (and) January 2021 (and) take up the proposal of one of your members in July 2019 to look at potential issues around sewers, including capacity, their impact on flooding and the compatibility of ageing pipework with new builds. This is particularly important as local authorities start work on the new local plans and it is a particular problem in Eccleshall.

“As (Councillor) Mark Winnington said when he launched the strategy ‘flooding can have a devastating effect on communities’. We would be most appreciative if the Prosperous Staffordshire Select Committee would use its powers to ensure that the flood management team delivers results in the form of infrastructure improvements before the next flash flood is upon us.”

Councillor Tina Clements, the new chairman of the committee, told members about the letter at their latest meeting.

She said: “I won’t read it out the whole letter because it’s a little controversial in places, so we will leave it at that.