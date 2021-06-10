WATCH: Eccleshall comes back to life after lockdown

Since non-essential businesses, shops, bars and eateries have been able to reopen however, this typically lively market town is slowly but surely getting back to normal, with visitors and locals enjoying it fully once again.
During lockdown, the town of Eccleshall lost much of the spirit and atmosphere it had been known for, as Covid-19 guidelines forced many of its establishments to temporarily close their doors.
