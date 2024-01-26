Young at heart - Over 65s are all welcome as Cheslyn Hay celebrates five years of Bat and Chat

The Bat and Chat group started in January 2019 at Salem Church, run by committee members of the Cheslyn Hay club, which has been in operation since 1974.

Club secretary John Quinn, who himself is 75, Barry Merrett, Ray Avery and John Short run the twice weekly meetings which combine games of table tennis with social interaction and an afternoon snack.

John said the sessions started at Salem Church five years ago but really took off when they moved to the Village Hall at Pinfold Lane and now attract 40 people over 65 each week, some who have played for the club down the years, others who are now playing in leagues after starting from scratch, and some with no experience of the game at all.

He said the main aim of the sessions is for people to feel they have a place to come if they are isolated, lonely or just want a good chat, a cup of tea and some cake whilst taking part in games if they want on one of the four tables.

He addded: "The Bat and Chat, which was originally a Table Tennis England initiative has proved very popular here, to the extent where it runs twice a week now, on Wednesday from 1.30-3.30pm and Thursdays from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

"It started in 2019 and ran through Covid where we followed all the protocols but after that it carried on and expanded.

"Both are well attended and there are some people who are novices but want to get into the game and others who are very good and have played competitively for the club or elsewhere.

"I have been involved in the wider club since we started in 1974 and I am proud to say we run 10 teams now, seven in the Walsall league, one in the Wolverhampton and two in the cadets so you could say with the Bat and Chat group as well we are catering for all ages,"