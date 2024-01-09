Police appeal to find missing man from Great Wyrley

Craig Noon, who is 40 years old, was last seen at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

Police say he is likely wearing a black fabric, biker-style jacket and blue camouflage-style trousers.

Anyone who has seen Craig or has information concerning his whereabouts should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on the force's website or call 01 quoting 457 of January 9.