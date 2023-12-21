Eyesore property that stood empty for 17 years sells for £120,000 after legal heirs could not be traced
More than £21,000 owed to the taxpayer has been recovered after an eyesore house which lay empty for 17 years was sold.
The owner of the property in Hall Lane, Great Wyrley, died in 2006.
Despite best efforts, legal heirs to the house could not be traced.
As a result, the house fell into disrepair and led to a number of complaints from residents about the property’s neglected state.